NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A woman who was pulled down the stairs during an attempted robbery at a Manhattan subway station has died of her injuries, according to Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou.

“I just heard some really sad news….we lost her today,” Niou tweeted Monday night.

Police have not confirmed her death.

The attack happened shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Canal Street N train station.

Police said 58-year-old Than Htwe was walking with her 22-year-old son, when a man tried to steal her son’s bag.

I just heard some really sad news….we lost her today. READ MORE: MTA: No Fare Hike Until At Least 2022 NYC mom injured after stranger yanks her down subway stairs – New York Daily News https://t.co/qOrEGq53DG — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) July 20, 2021

During the struggle, Htwe and the suspect fell down the stairs.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The search continues for her attacker. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.