NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding the suspect they say mugged an 86-year-old man in East Harlem.
It happened Monday morning at 8:15 a.m. on 116th Street and Lexington Avenue.
According to police, the victim was walking on the street when the suspect came up from behind, restrained his arms, and pulled his wallet from his pants pocket.
The suspect then took off southbound on Lexington Avenue.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for bruising to his arms, was treated, and released.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.