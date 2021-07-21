BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Bottled water is being distributed from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. to Berkeley Township residents whose water comes from the local municipal utility after a sample of the water tested positive for E. coli on July 16.
E. Coli can make you very sick. The utility says bacterial contamination can occur when increased runoff enters the drinking water source, which can happen following heavy rains, for example.READ MORE: Hempstead Officials Issue Reminder About Danger Of Rip Currents
It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system, pipes, or a failure in the water treatment process.
The utility is monitoring and says it’s going to correct any cause of contamination.READ MORE: Alleged Hit-And-Run Dirt Bike Operator Arrested After Posting TikTok Video Blaming Parents Of Boy Injured In Accident
For now, there’s a boil water advisory in effect.
Residents who have Aqua N.J., N.J. American Water, Shore Water or Suez Water are not affected.MORE NEWS: NYC Health Commissioner: Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test Required Of All Public Health Care Workers Starting Aug. 2
Meg Baker contributed to this report.