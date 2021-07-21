SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island animal rescue group is looking for a dog it says jumped out of a convertible on the Long Island Expressway.
The 1-year-old, 5-pound dog named Archie was last seen last Friday.READ MORE: Berkeley Township Residents Told To Boil Water After E. Coli Detected
Missing Angels Long Island says he went missing from a convertible on the way to Exit 68, William Floyd Parkway in Shirley.READ MORE: Powerful Storms Impacting Tri-State Area May Bring Large Hail, Localized Flooding Wednesday
In another Facebook post, Archie’s owner described him as a brown and white “Malshipoo,” or part shih tzu, part maltese and part poodle.
“Driving out to westhampton beach the top was down and the next thing I know the dog is gone,” the owner said in the post. “He drives with me all the time. Nothing like this has ever happened.”MORE NEWS: Murphy Signs Law He Calls 'Game Changer' For Small Businesses Impacted By COVID
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 516-456-7863.