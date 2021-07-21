Storm WatchPowerful, Fast-Moving Storms Impacting The Tri-State Area; Check The Forecast
By CBSNewYork Team
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island animal rescue group is looking for a dog it says jumped out of a convertible on the Long Island Expressway.

The 1-year-old, 5-pound dog named Archie was last seen last Friday.

Missing Angels Long Island says he went missing from a convertible on the way to Exit 68, William Floyd Parkway in Shirley.

In another Facebook post, Archie’s owner described him as a brown and white “Malshipoo,” or part shih tzu, part maltese and part poodle.

“Driving out to westhampton beach the top was down and the next thing I know the dog is gone,” the owner said in the post. “He drives with me all the time. Nothing like this has ever happened.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 516-456-7863.

