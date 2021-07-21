NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Google Maps will soon help commuters avoid crowded public transportation.
The tech giant says it is expanding to track crowding on mass transit.
Users will be able to find out which bus or train car is crowded.
The information will span across 100 countries and over 10,000 cities, including some of the biggest traffic hotspots, like New York, San Francisco and Washington.
The data will be provided by local transit agencies.