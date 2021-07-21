NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating three different disturbing incidents in Inwood Hill Park.
All of the victims are female, and it all happened in less than an hour Wednesday morning.READ MORE: Alleged Hit-And-Run Dirt Bike Operator Arrested After Posting TikTok Video Blaming Parents Of Boy Injured In Accident
One woman was punched in the face and robbed around 11:20 a.m.
Twenty-three minutes later, police say another victim was threatened with sexual assault but managed to escape.READ MORE: Unlicensed Vendors In The Bronx Accused Of Taking Over Sidewalks, Taking Business Away From Stores
Seventeen minutes after that, a third woman was hit in the head with a tree branch. Sources tell CBS2 that investigators believe the woman was sexually assaulted and robbed when she lost consciousness.
Park-goers are on edge.
“I am, like, I don’t know. I am speechless. Especially in the daytime, yeah,” one person said. “I used to go there, and there’s nobody around, really, so it’s very easy to assault somebody because there’s no people in the park.”MORE NEWS: NYC Health Commissioner: Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative Test Required Of All Public Health Care Workers Starting Aug. 2
Police are still trying to determine if the same suspect is responsible for all three crimes.