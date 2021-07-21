HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored off a long pass from goalkeeper Luis Barraza and New York City FC beat Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak.
Tajouri-Shradi raced in from the right side to control Barraza's kick down the center of the field, beating defender Zorhan Bassong to the ball and chipping it over goalkeeper James Pantemis from the center of the box in the 29th minute.
Barraza made one save to help NYC improve to 6-5-2.
Montreal dropped to 6-4-4.
