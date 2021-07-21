MASTIC, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — More than a day later, a 1,500-pound bull that escaped on Long Island is still nowhere to be found.
One animals rights group did say they found his tracks Wednesday morning, and they're still on the lookout with a large net gun.
The bull was first spotted around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in Mastic by some startled residents.
It got loose from a Manorville farm by breaking through a fence.
Once captured, the bull will be taken to a sanctuary in New Jersey.