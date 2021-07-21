NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking steps to make sure health care workers get vaccinated.

For the first time he is implementing mandatory testing or proof of vaccination, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Wednesday.

The new order begins Aug. 2 and will affect staff at 11 public hospitals.

READ MORE: NYC Public Hospitals, Department Of Health Will Require Weekly COVID Tests For Unvaccinated Workers

This comes as COVID-19 cases have once again started to rise across the city.

“Enough is enough, we need our health care workers to be vaccinated. It’s getting dangerous with the Delta variant. So, I think it’s time to do something different,” de Blasio said.

COVID VACCINE

Speaking on CNN, the mayor said from now on if you’re not vaccinated and work at a public hospital, you will have to take a COVID test each week.

City Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi broke down the details at Wednesday morning’s daily briefing.

“Proof of vaccination or a negative test will be requested from all of our clinic-based staff. That means nurses, doctors, social workers, custodians and registrars,” Chokshi said.

READ MORE: ‘This Virus Will Find Everybody Who Is Not Immune’: Mayo Doctor’s Strong Warning Over COVID’s Delta Variant

Stats show 30% of hospital workers still aren’t vaccinated.

The mayor stopped short of mandating front-line health care workers get the shot, at least for now.

The biggest health care workers union said it opposes mandatory vaccinations, but do highly encourage vaccinations in general.

READ MORE: Dr. Fauci: COVID Vaccination May One Day Be Required For Kids To Return To School, Depending On How U.S. Handles Latest Surge

New Yorkers have mixed feelings.

“The choice of the individual. I don’t think anybody should be forced into it. I don’t,” one woman said.

“Yes, absolutely. Nurses and doctors, required to have a vaccine? Absolutely,” another woman said.

“It is their choice. But you make the choice and suffer the consequences,” a man said.

Mark Levine, chair of the City Council’s Health Committee, said he wants to see the city adopt more measures.

“I think we should follow the lead of the other cities, like Los Angeles, that are asking people when they are in those kind of crowded indoor spaces, when there’s no screening for vaccination, to put their masks back on,” Levine said.

For now, the mayor says he has no plans to once again ask people to put masks back on inside.

If health care workers do not comply with the new orders, officials say they will be suspended without pay.