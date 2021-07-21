NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a weapons scare Wednesday at a public school in Brooklyn.
It happened at Public School 316 on Classon Avenue in Crown Heights.
The school safety officers union says a 15-year-old student's bookbag was searched after he allegedly threatened to shoot another student.
Police found what they say is a fake gun along with a six-inch knife and nine bags of what is believed to be marijuana.
No charges have been announced yet.