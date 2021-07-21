Storm WatchFast-Moving Storms Impacting The Tri-State Area; Check The Forecast
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, NHL, Seattle Kraken

SEATTLE (CBSNewYork) — The NHL released the Kraken on Wednesday as the new Seattle franchise held their expansion draft in the Emerald City.

They had to select at least one player from every NHL team, except the Vegas Golden Knights.

READ MORE: Stroman 1-Hit Ball For 8 Innings, Smith Slam, Mets Beat Reds

That means some local players are headed to the Northwest.

The Kraken selected New York Islanders stalwart Jordan Eberle. The right wing had four goals during the Isles’ long playoff run.

The New York Rangers lose centerman Colin Blackwell, who was seventh on the team in scoring.

MORE NEWS: Norway's Beach Handball Team Fined For Refusing To Wear Bikini Bottoms

Finally, the Kraken grabbed the big right winger from the New Jersey Devils, Nathan Bastian.

CBSNewYork Team