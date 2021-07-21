NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was slashed and stabbed during a scooter robbery in Queens, police said.
It happened July 17 at 1:50 a.m. at Queens Boulevard and 46th Street in Sunnyside.
Surveillance video shows the victim standing next to the scooter, with the suspect lurking nearby. As the victim prepares to ride off, the man pulls a knife and tries to steal the scooter. The victim resists, and the suspect stabbed him in the torso and slashed him in the neck, according to police.
The suspect then rode off on the scooter.
The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.