NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bees are taking over Times Square again.
For the second time in as many weeks, NYPD beekeepers responded to the area Wednesday.
This time, a smaller swarm of about 10,000 bees was gently removed and relocated.

It's been a BEE-SY few weeks for Officers Mays from @NYPDBees. Exactly two weeks after our initial bee swarm in Times Square, he was back at the same area but this time for a smaller swarm. Approximately 10,000 bees were taken away and safely relocated.
Two weeks ago at the same location, officers took away a swarm of about 25,000 bees.