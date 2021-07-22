NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the five honorees Thursday for its annual lifetime artistic achievements.
The recipients are operatic bass-baritone Justino Diaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels, legendary stage and screen icon Bette Midler and singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell.
This year’s awards are scheduled for December 5.
CBS2 will broadcast a two-hour primetime special on a date still to be determined.