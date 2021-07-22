NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a car plowed through a crowd of protesters Wednesday in the West Village.
It happened just after 10 p.m. on Bleeker Street and 10th Avenue.
Video from the scene shows people trying to stop the vehicle.
Someone just ran their car into #FireCuervo protesters right outside of NYPD’s 6th precinct. NYPD came & ripped a protester’s bike out of the car’s way before the car went through & hit protesters as it sped off. Protesters ran after the car & then cops ran after them & the car. pic.twitter.com/mmvpYDt2Rq
— Ash J (@AshAgony) July 22, 2021
An 18-year-old man suffered a knee injury.
Police said the driver was frustrated because the road was blocked.
He was later arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.