CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, New York, NYPD, Protest, West Village

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a car plowed through a crowd of protesters Wednesday in the West Village.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Bleeker Street and 10th Avenue.

READ MORE: New Video Shows Gunman In Stray Bullet Shooting That Injured Woman Inside Queens Home

Video from the scene shows people trying to stop the vehicle.

An 18-year-old man suffered a knee injury.

Police said the driver was frustrated because the road was blocked.

MORE NEWS: Alleged Hit-And-Run Dirt Bike Operator Arrested After Posting TikTok Video Blaming Parents Of Boy Injured In Accident

He was later arrested on charges of reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.