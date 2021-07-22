NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men they say tried to steal a food delivery worker’s e-bike earlier this week in Brooklyn.
It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Cedar Street near Bushwick Avenue in Bushwick.READ MORE: Community Advocates Say Hit-And-Run Death Of 24-Year-Old Delivery Worker In Manhattan Highlights The Perils Of The Job
Surveillance video shows the 27-year-old worker sitting on his bike when two men pull up on a scooter.READ MORE: NYC Delivery Workers Calling For More Safety, Better Working Conditions As Concerns Grow About Attacks On The Job
Police said the suspects pulled out a gun and tried to take the bike, but the worker refused.
The men rode off on the scooter, and the worker was not hurt.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.