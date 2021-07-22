NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An Upper Manhattan community is on alert after three disturbing incidents involving women at Inwood Hill Park — all in broad daylight.

It appears all three cases happened within an hour Wednesday on walking trails in the southeast corner of the park.

In the most serious incident, police said a Good Samaritan found the victim’s dog wandering around the park and eventually discovered the woman in need of help.

Now, the place for seclusion and recreation has become a spot many are worried about.

“I was here yesterday and the day before. You don’t expect this at all,” one man said. “I don’t know the level of viciousness, but normally walking around, no one is around. It’s a very quiet area.”

“I am speechless, especially in the daytime. I’m in shock, surprises me,” a woman added.

Police said one woman was punched in the face and robbed around 11:20 a.m., then threatened with sexual assault.

About 23 minutes later, another victim was threatened in the same way but managed to escape.

Then about 17 minutes after that, a third woman was hit in the head with a tree branch. Sources tell CBS2 investigators believe she was sexually assaulted and robbed when she lost consciousness.

A Good Samaritan found her dog wandering inside the park and went in search of its owner. He spotted the woman staggering out of a wooded area and called police.

She was rushed to the hospital and treated for a head injury.

Police are still trying to figure out if one man was responsible for all three crimes. So far, no arrests have been made.