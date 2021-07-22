Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with just a hint of haze. It will be less humid, too, with highs in the low 80s.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. It will be comfortable again with temps falling into the 60s… 50s N&W.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with just some stray showers, but mainly to our north. Highs will be in the low 80s again.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s.
Sunday’s partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/t’storms. It will be more humid, too, with highs in the 80s.