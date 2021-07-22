CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, New York, nyc gun violence, NYC Shootings, Queens, Springfield Gardens, Stray Bullet, stray bullet shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a stray bullet shooting that injured a woman in her own home.

It happened late Sunday night in the area of Coombs Street and 141st Avenue in Springfield Gardens, Queens.

READ MORE: Neighborhood On Edge After 3 Women Attacked In Broad Daylight In Inwood Hill Park

Police say the video shows one of two shooters who fired multiple rounds.

READ MORE: Frustration Grows As Tri-State Area Air Travelers Run Into Nightmare Problems Getting To Destinations

A bullet grazed the 57-year-old woman in her right arm.

She was expected to be OK.

MORE NEWS: Car Plows Through Crowd Of Protesters In West Village

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBSNewYork Team