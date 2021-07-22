NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a stray bullet shooting that injured a woman in her own home.
It happened late Sunday night in the area of Coombs Street and 141st Avenue in Springfield Gardens, Queens.
Police say the video shows one of two shooters who fired multiple rounds.
A bullet grazed the 57-year-old woman in her right arm.
She was expected to be OK.
