WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It was a wild ride a New Jersey teen will never forget.

Video caught the moment an amusement park ride took an unexpected turn, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Thursday.

Roller coasters are meant to be a thrill, but 13-year-old Kiley Holman got more than she bargained for.

“Once we shot up, then I saw it, and I didn’t know what to do when it hit me,” Holman said.

“It” was a seagull, that smacked right into Kiley’s face.

She was in Wildwood on July 6 celebrating her friend Georgia Reed’s birthday. The thrill seekers were on the Slingshot ride on Morey’s Adventure Pier. It thrusts riders into the air at 75 mph.

Moments after being strapped in, Kiley — and the seagull — were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“I was just nervous it was going to peck me,” she said.

Kiley peeled the bird off her face, but as you can imagine the video has gone viral.

Her friend, Georgia, was right there, but missed the whole thing.

“My eyes were closed the whole time because I was so scared,” she said.

Georgia’s dad was watching from below and couldn’t believe his eyes.

“There was another lady, she screamed and said, ‘Oh my God, they hit a bird!’ So we saw all the feathers fly out,” the father said.

By all accounts, the bird was just fine, albeit missing a few feathers.

As for Kiley, she said she’s grateful, knowing it could have been worse.

“I’m happy that it didn’t poop on me,” she said.

CBS2’s Nick Caloway contributed to this report.