NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A group of activists slept outside Gracie Mansion Friday morning as part of a protest.
They’re demonstrating against plans to move homeless New Yorkers out of hotels and into shelters.
“We’re sending the message that he’s there, in his beautiful taxpayer funded mansion. Meanwhile, he’s sentencing homeless New Yorkers to death to send them to congregant living spaces which are not safe in the middle of a pandemic, certainly, while Delta surges,” said Corinne Low of Upper West Side Open Hearts.
The demonstration is part of the sleep out event in conjunction with homeless rights month.