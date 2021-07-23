NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a robbery at a barber shop in the Bronx.
Police say on July 14th, a man entered Sport Barber Shop on Commonwealth Avenue, pointed a gun at an employee, and demanded money.
Two other men stood at the door as lookouts.
The three men got away with $2,000.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.