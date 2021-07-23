FARMINGVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating the deaths of three people on Long Island.

Police say they received a 911 call around midday Friday. Someone came to check on family in Farmingville and found three people shot dead.

Suffolk Police say they are still notifying next of kin, not yet identifying the two women and one man found inside an apartment at what’s known as the Fairfield South Apartments on Overlook Drive.

A baby, under a year old, was found unharmed in the apartment.

Police don’t know yet if they were shot Thursday night or Friday, but it appears someone broke in.

Very distraught family members were outside in tears.

A woman who identified herself as a second mother to one of the victims told CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff the male victim was engaged to one of the female victims. The third victim was a friend.

“A lot of heartbreak. Everybody’s hurting about this because we all loved them. They were great young people that were just trying to live their lives, that didn’t bother anybody, so they didn’t deserve this,” Jacqueline Wiggins said.

Police say there have been only noise complaints from the apartment in the past.

“There are signs that the door jam was broke, yes. We don’t know if that’s old or if that was from the incident, but there are signs of a broken door jam,” Suffolk County Police Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer said.

Neighbors across the townhouse community told CBS2 they are alarmed.

“We’ve been concerned. The neighbors, they are supposed to be putting the gates down every night. We find that they are not putting them down,” one woman said.

With the shooter or shooters still not caught, police are not prepared to say if they believe this triple homicide was random or targeted.