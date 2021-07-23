CARTERET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters were still putting out hot spots Friday evening from a fire that burned through an apartment complex, displacing dozens of tenants in Carteret, New Jersey.

Investigators said the building is a total loss and there are fears what remains could collapse, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported.

The fire at the Bristol Station apartment complex started around 2 p.m.

Firefighters from neighboring towns were on the scene throughout the afternoon to help get the rapidly spreading fire under control.

“She looked out the window and she just noticed there was lot of commotion and she saw the whole building was ablaze,” said DJ Akinyemi, a neighbor.

“It started in the middle and then the back portion and then it just made its way down,” another said.

Neighbors saw flames shooting out of a second floor balcony.

“Before we knew it, the fire had already gone up to the last floor and then it started to spread,” said Samuel Odigi.

“I feel for these people, the tenants. It’s so said,” Angela Chandler said.

The building had 48 units and 75 tenants.

“These particular buildings, in the era they were built, did not have sprinklered attics. All of the apartments are sprinklered. All of the hallways are sprinklered, but not the attics. The fire goes up there and it moves unimpeded,” said Fire Chief Mark Hruska.

Neighbors could only watch as crews doused the remaining hot spots.

“They probably put it out like four or five times and it just kept coming back,” said Doug Reid.

“It was so much smoke. It was just black. Like, it was crazy,” said Bri Smith.

All 75 tenants are getting help from the American Red Cross and others as they look for new places to go.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.