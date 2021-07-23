NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 an individual is being questioned in connection to a sexual assault investigation in Inwood.
The man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly exposing himself inside a business on Sherman Avenue.READ MORE: Fire Destroys Carteret, New Jersey Apartment Complex; Dozens Displaced
Police are now questioning him in connection to a string of disturbing crimes that happened Wednesday in Inwood Hill Park.READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Urges Private Companies To Require COVID Vaccines For Employees
In less than an hour, one woman was punched in the face and robbed, another woman was threatened with sexual assault and a third woman was hit in the head with a tree branch.MORE NEWS: Infant Girl, Mother Injured When Car Crashes Into Yonkers Store
Sources say investigators believe the third victim was sexually assaulted and robbed when she lost consciousness.