NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for private companies in New York City to require COVID vaccines for their employees.
The mayor says he'll say more about a possible mandate for city workers in the coming days.
De Blasio says mandates are needed because we've reached the limits of a purely voluntary system.
“I urge every employer, go to whatever form of mandate you are comfortable with because it will help us fight COVID, and if we do that, we could actually live again fully. This is where I can call the ideological debate and everything else needs to be thrown aside,” he said Friday.
The Police Benevolent Association maintains that, "Vaccination is a personal medical decision that each member should make in consultation with his or her own doctor."
So far, the teachers’ union has not commented.