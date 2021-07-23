YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A mother and her baby were seriously hurt Friday after a car crashed into a parked car and a store in Yonkers.

It happened at Lake Avenue near Morningside Place around 8:30 a.m.

The mother and child were crossing the street when the car came from around the corner, rear-ended a parked car, and then continued to turn, hitting the two before crashing all the way into the store.

The mother, 36, suffered a compound fracture to her leg, and her child, a 6-month-old girl, suffered a fractured skull, authorities said. Both are expected to survive.

The owner of the barber shop suffered a minor injury.

The driver, 43, was unlicensed, according to Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller. Tests are being conducted to determine if he was intoxicated in any way.

The car was registered to another person.

Mueller said the accident could have been much worse, and is urging drivers to use it as a reminder to slow down.

The vehicle has since been removed.

