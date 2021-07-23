YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A mother and her baby were seriously hurt Friday after a car crashed into a parked car and a store in Yonkers.
It happened at Lake Avenue near Morningside Place around 8:30 a.m.READ MORE: 2 Abandoned Black Swans Rescued On Long Island
The mother and child were crossing the street when the car came from around the corner, rear-ended a parked car, and then continued to turn, hitting the two before crashing all the way into the store.
The mother, 36, suffered a compound fracture to her leg, and her child, a 6-month-old girl, suffered a fractured skull, authorities said. Both are expected to survive.
The owner of the barber shop suffered a minor injury.
The driver, 43, was unlicensed, according to Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller. Tests are being conducted to determine if he was intoxicated in any way.READ MORE: Caught On Video: Gunpoint Robbery At Bronx Barber Shop
The car was registered to another person.
Mueller said the accident could have been much worse, and is urging drivers to use it as a reminder to slow down.
The vehicle has since been removed.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
MORE NEWS: New York City Marriage Bureau Resumes In-Person Weddings By Appointment Only