READINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The New Jersey Festival of Ballooning is taking flight this weekend.
CBS2's John Elliott got to take a ride Friday morning.
Elliott asked festival director Howard Freeman how it feels to be back after a pandemic pause.
"It's an incredible feeling, John, to be back," Freeman said. "After being away for two years, this is awesome. 'Things are looking up' is our slogan this year."
“Lot of ups and downs in this business,” Elliott joked.
"Gentle breezes and soft landings, we say," Freeman said. "We're real proud this year, particularly coming out of the pandemic, to be working with the New Jersey Department of Health, having free and safe vaccines right at the front entrance."
“If you get that shot, you get half off, and everybody gets entered into a sweepstakes to win a ride in the N.J. Lottery Summer Days balloon. If that’s not an incentive to get vaccinated, I don’t know what is,” Freeman said.