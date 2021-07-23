NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City continues to reopen, even with COVID cases on the rise.

On Friday, the city’s marriage bureau resumed in-person weddings, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

There’s excitement and nervousness in the air as couples get ready to tie the knot.

Starting Friday, couples can once again get married and get a marriage license in person in New York City. But, appointments are necessary and masks must be worn during the ceremonies.

Tali Agai and Kyle Eisenman were overjoyed when they booked an appointment to get their marriage license just in time for their wedding this weekend.

“Today was the first and only date in a person we could actually get a license,” Eisenman said.

“Online was backed up for months and months,” said Agai. “We met a long time ago, years and years, and we got engaged in 2019. We are getting married at the Prospect Park boathouse. This is our third wedding date. I’m on my second wedding dress. We’re on our third officiant and we’ve had two photographers. We both lost our jobs in the same week in August.”

They’ve been through a lot throughout the pandemic, but their love has only blossomed.

“I think it’s brought us together, sort of, over and over again for different reasons, different causes… Finally getting married after almost two years now, it feels good,” Eisenman said.

Couples still have to make an appointment on the Project Cupid website to get a marriage license, then pick it up in person or schedule an online meeting.

Virtual ceremonies are no longer available through the marriage bureau. It’s back to being only in person.

CBS2 caught up with another couple right before their “I do’s.”

“Oh I’m excited. I’m very excited,” said Pablo Calderon.

“We’re really grateful that it’s happening right now,” said Fabian Gavilanes.

Fabian and Pablo met three years ago and were supposed to get married last summer, but they said it was worth the wait.

“We used to live close together. I would go to the supermarket, I saw him first and that’s how I met him. I was like, ‘Oh, he’s really cute,'” Gavilanes said.

A nearby flower vendor couldn’t be more grateful. It’s his first day back on the job in a year and a half.

“What I love about this job is people are happy. You’re a little part of their big day,” said George Taxi.

Another couple that got married Friday planned to rush to the hospital after their ceremony for an appointment to induce labor.