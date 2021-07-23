NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Mets added another much-needed starter to the depleted rotation Friday.
They traded with the Rays for veteran lefty Rich Hill.
Reliever Tommy Hunter and a minor league catcher are headed to Tampa in return.
We've acquired left-handed pitcher Rich Hill from Tampa Bay in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer.
Hill, who’s 41, was 6-4 with a 3.87 ERA in 19 starts this year.