CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Ozone Park, Possum, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother in Queens had quite a scare when an uninvited guest showed up in her living room — a opossum.

Jessica Abreu says she noticed the air conditioner in her Ozone Park home had shifted.

READ MORE: 3 Fatally Shot Inside Farmingville Apartment, Police Investigating

When she removed the vent to take a look, a opossum fell out.

READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Urges Private Companies To Require COVID Vaccines For Employees

Abreu called police while trying to lure the animal into a cat crate.

When two officers showed up, one of them grabbed a broom to try to catch it.

MORE NEWS: Celebrity Chef Mario Batali, Joseph Bastianich To Pay $600,000 Settlement In Sexual Harassment, Discrimination Case

The opossum eventually made a break for it and ran out the door.

CBSNewYork Team