NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother in Queens had quite a scare when an uninvited guest showed up in her living room — a opossum.
Jessica Abreu says she noticed the air conditioner in her Ozone Park home had shifted.
When she removed the vent to take a look, a opossum fell out.
Abreu called police while trying to lure the animal into a cat crate.
When two officers showed up, one of them grabbed a broom to try to catch it.
The opossum eventually made a break for it and ran out the door.