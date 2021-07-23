NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a carrot recall out of California.
Grimmway Farms is recalling several brands of organic carrots because of possible Salmonella contamination.READ MORE: Fire Destroys Carteret, New Jersey Apartment Complex; Dozens Displaced
The recalled products include:
- Bunny Luv Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots
- Bunny Luv Premium Petite Carrots
- Cal-Organic Organic Petite Carrots
- Grimmway Farms Shredded Carrots
- O Organics Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots
- O Organics Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots
The products were shipped to retailers throughout the United States.READ MORE: Mayor De Blasio Urges Private Companies To Require COVID Vaccines For Employees
The company initiated the recall after routine testing.
So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick.MORE NEWS: Infant Girl, Mother Injured When Car Crashes Into Yonkers Store
For more information, click here.