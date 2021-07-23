CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Recall, Recalls

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s a carrot recall out of California.

Grimmway Farms is recalling several brands of organic carrots because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products include:

  • Bunny Luv Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots
  • Bunny Luv Premium Petite Carrots
  • Cal-Organic Organic Petite Carrots
  • Grimmway Farms Shredded Carrots
  • O Organics Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots
  • O Organics Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots

The products were shipped to retailers throughout the United States.

The company initiated the recall after routine testing.

So far, there have been no reports of anyone getting sick.

For more information, click here.

