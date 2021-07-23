NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fully self-driving cars are now being tested on New York City streets.
Two Ford Fusion models were specially customized by Mobileye, an Israeli firm owned by Intel.
The company received a special permit allowing its test drivers to keep their hands fully off the steering wheel while the cars drive themselves.
The city allowed it after reviewing the results of Mobileye's testing in other crowded cities, like Tokyo, Tel Aviv and Detroit.
This story first appeared July 22, 2021.