By CBSNewYork Team
KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break disrupted traffic Friday morning in Kearny.

The break occurred at Harrison and Bergen Avenues. Video from the scene shows a mass of water bubbling up into the street.

Harrison Avenue was closed between Bergen and Schuyler Avenues.

Motorists were advised to use Route 7 as an alternative.

