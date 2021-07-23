KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A water main break disrupted traffic Friday morning in Kearny.
The break occurred at Harrison and Bergen Avenues. Video from the scene shows a mass of water bubbling up into the street.READ MORE: Cleveland Indians Change Name To Cleveland Guardians
Harrison Avenue was closed between Bergen and Schuyler Avenues.READ MORE: Fully Self-Driving Cars Being Tested On Streets Of New York City
Motorists were advised to use Route 7 as an alternative.MORE NEWS: Robberies Across NYC Spike 16% In Just One Month