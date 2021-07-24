CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested and charged a Bronx man suspected in a handful of disturbing sex crimes in Inwood.

Elvis Pichardo, 40, was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself at a business Wednesday night.

Pichardo is also accused of targeting three women at Inwood Hill Park earlier that morning.

One of the women, 44, was hospitalized and treated for head trauma.

In addition to public lewdness, Pichardo faces charges for attempted rape, attempted sex abuse, robbery and assault.

