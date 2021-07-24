NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Queens woman is facing hate crime charges in connection to four separate anti-Asian attacks in Flushing.

The Queens district attorney’s office says 25-year-old Maricia Bell has been charged with robbery as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime and grand larceny as a hate crime, in addition to aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon.

The string of incidents started on May 23 in a parking lot on Kissena Boulevard where Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old Asian man in the face, took his glasses then ran off.

On June 16, Bell allegedly struck an Asian woman in the back of the head inside a bodega on Parsons Boulevard.

About a month later, on July 11, Bell allegedly slapped a 63-year-old Asian woman in the face and removed her mask on the corner of Parsons Boulevard and 72nd Avenue.

The most recent incident happened Wednesday on 71st Avenue and Parsons Boulevard. Bell allegedly struck a 75-year-old Asian woman in the head with a hammer, causing a cut and bleeding.

The district attorney’s office says Bell was taken into custody after an anonymous tip.

If convicted, Bell faces up to 25 years in prison.