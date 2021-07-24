CBSN New YorkWatch Now
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in New Jersey.

It happened around 11 a.m. Saturday on Grant Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City.

Police responded to a call for shots fired in the area and found a man with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Raquan Bass, later died at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and it’s unclear if the victim was the intended target.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hudson County prosecutor’s office at 201-915-1345 or leave a tip at hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip.

