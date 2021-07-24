By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hello!
I hope you can enjoy Saturday because the weather will be spectacular. Skies are mostly sunny, the humidity is in check, and we’re looking dry! High temp: 83.
Clouds gather Saturday day as bookend rain chances arrive for Sunday. Most of the early batch will happen VERY early in the AM. The afternoon storm risk has gone way down too.
Both temps and humidity go up on Sunday. Expect a high in the mid to upper 80s feeling like the lower 90s. The heat sticks around next week, as another potential heat wave looms.
Have a safe and healthy weekend!