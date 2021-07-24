CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

It was a spectacular Saturday across the area with abundant sunshine, comfortable warmth in the 80s, and low humidity… not bad for late July!

Expect increasing clouds tonight with just a slight risk for showers after midnight as temps bottom out in the 60s. Tomorrow will be a slightly warmer and muggier finish to the weekend with a chance for morning showers giving way to mid-day sunshine. That heat and humidity will allow for storms to form in the afternoon, so be sure to keep an eye on the sky!

Monday will start the work week on a sizzlin’ note with a few morning rumbles exiting the region, followed by mostly sunny and hot conditions for the afternoon with a high of 90. Tuesday will feature more sunshine throughout the day with temps once again reaching 90… have a great night!

