NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to find a man after a 22-year-old in the back seat of a car was shot in the Bronx.

It happened near Grant Avenue and East 169th Street back on June 29 at around 11:30 p.m.

(credit: NYPD)

According to police, the suspect shot at the man in the car and hit his torso, then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

