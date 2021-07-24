NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 4-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Saturday after falling 10 stories from a balcony in the Bronx.

Police say the boy fell from a building on Noble Avenue in the Parkchester section just before 2:30 p.m.

As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the circumstances that led to the fall are unclear right now.

Officers say the boy’s mother was in another room when she called for him. When he didn’t reply, she walked out onto the balcony to discover that he had fallen.

Neighbors say they’ve heard the boy may have been on a chair on the balcony before he fell into the parking lot behind the building. They also say an off-duty officer rushed in to help.

“There’s an officer lives in the building. He ran down and gave him mouth-to-mouth. The ambulance came, threw him in the ambulance, and hopefully he made it at the hospital,” one neighbor said.

“It’s heartbreaking, you know. Yeah, I got kids myself, and I can only imagine what the family’s going through,” another neighbor said.

Police say this all appears to be an accident.

The boy remains in critical condition.

CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon contributed to this report.