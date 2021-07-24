NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man’s cell phone was stolen right out of his hands on the subway at Penn Station.
It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on a northbound 2 train at the 34th Street-Penn Station stop.READ MORE: Push For COVID Vaccinations Grows As Cases Climb Again
According to police, one suspect held the train doors open while another suspect tried to take a 29-year-old man’s iPhone from his hands.
When the man refused to let go of his phone, police say one suspect held the man’s arms down and the second suspect ripped the phone out of his hands.READ MORE: Police Shoot, Injure Staten Island Man Who Swung Metal Pipe At Officers
The suspects then got off the train and ran off.
Police have released photos and surveillance video of the suspects.MORE NEWS: Justice Department Won't Open Civil Investigation Into COVID Response At Nursing Homes In 3 States
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.