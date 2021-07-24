NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to identify a man caught on camera in connection with a shooting in the Bronx.
It happened Friday around 4:20 p.m. on West Kingsbridge Road.
According to police, it started when a 26-year-old man got into an argument with the person.
As the argument escalated, the unidentified individual pulled out a handgun, shot the victim in the buttocks and ran from the scene, police said.
EMS took the victim to the hospital. He was treated and released.
