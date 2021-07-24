NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed in a car crash near John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.
It happened just after 8:45 p.m. near Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard.READ MORE: 'God Is Not Sleeping': Grief-Stricken Family Calls For Suspect In Deadly Long Island Stabbing To Turn Himself In
Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The mother and daughter were in the same vehicle.READ MORE: Jackie Mason, Comic Who Perfected Amused Outrage, Dies At 93
Four people who were in the other vehicle were also injured.
Two of those victims were last reported to be in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital.MORE NEWS: Police: 4-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Falling From Balcony In The Bronx
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.