CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Cory James
Filed Under:Cory James, fatal car crash, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed in a car crash near John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday.

It happened just after 8:45 p.m. near Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and Rockaway Boulevard.

READ MORE: 'God Is Not Sleeping': Grief-Stricken Family Calls For Suspect In Deadly Long Island Stabbing To Turn Himself In

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The mother and daughter were in the same vehicle.

READ MORE: Jackie Mason, Comic Who Perfected Amused Outrage, Dies At 93

Four people who were in the other vehicle were also injured.

Two of those victims were last reported to be in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital.

MORE NEWS: Police: 4-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Falling From Balcony In The Bronx

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

Cory James