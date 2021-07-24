HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police on Long Island are searching for a suspect in a deadly stabbing.

Investigators say after the attack, the suspect took off in the victim’s car.

The family of Sandra McIntosh is grief-stricken after the 46-year-old was found murdered not far from her home in Medford.

“We’re just distraught. We’re just broken,” said Tanisha Evans, the victim’s cousin.

“I want justice for my sister. She didn’t deserve it,” said Sophia Caines, the victim’s sister.

Suffolk Police say McIntosh was found stabbed along Woodland Avenue in Holtsville about four miles away from her home around 8 p.m. Thursday night.

“Someone heard her scream ‘Help, help’ and called the ambulance, and they picked her up and rushed her to Stony Brook where she passed,” Caines told CBS2’s Cory James.

STABBED & KILLED: She’s a mother, daughter, sister, and nurse who worked around the clock during the pandemic. And sadly — she is now gone. Suffolk Co. PD say Sandra McIntosh, 46, was stabbed in Holtsville. Tonight police are looking for her killer. Full story @ 11 on @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/er6s56KQG0 — Cory James (@CoryJamesTV) July 25, 2021

Caines says her sister died at the same hospital that she worked at as a registered nurse for five years, including countless hours treating COVID patients during the height of the pandemic.

“She gets letters from patients,” Caines said.

McIntosh’s family is left trying to understand how this could happen to someone who they say had a heart of gold.

“Sandra is amazing. She’s just so giving, loving. Like, she’s happy. She’s a great person. Like, for this to happen to her, it’s not right,” Evans said.

“She will give you the last. That’s the type of person she is,” Caines said.

Lit candles and flowers lined the street where this mother, daughter and sister to four siblings was found.

It’s a sight that brings too much pain to her son, who has message for the killer.

“Out of respect, turn yourself in,” he said.

The entire family echoing that same sentiment, hoping the person responsible will be arrested and brought to justice.

“You can run, but you can’t hide, and God is not sleeping,” Evans said.

Police are not releasing details on the deadly stabbing or information about a suspect, however family members say that person is someone their loved one knew.

Authorities are looking for McIntosh’s white Lexus RX 350.