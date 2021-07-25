NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two individuals accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the Bronx.
It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday near Briggs Avenue and West 196th Street.
Police say a 44-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk when two men approached him. They allegedly pulled out a gun and struck the man in the head with the weapon before stealing $300 from the victim.
They got away in a white van that had front and rear passenger side damage.
The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.
Police have released surveillance video and photos of the individuals.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.