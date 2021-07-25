CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Local TV, New York, NYPD Crime Stoppers, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find two individuals accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the Bronx.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Friday near Briggs Avenue and West 196th Street.

READ MORE: Activists, Local Leaders Hold Prayer Vigil For Haiti In Brooklyn

Police say a 44-year-old man was walking down the sidewalk when two men approached him. They allegedly pulled out a gun and struck the man in the head with the weapon before stealing $300 from the victim.

Police are trying to find two individuals accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the Bronx on July 23, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

They got away in a white van that had front and rear passenger side damage.

READ MORE: Protesters Call On New York City To Stop Moving Homeless Individuals Out Of Hotels

Police are trying to find two individuals accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in the Bronx on July 23, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police have released surveillance video and photos of the individuals.

MORE NEWS: Sen. Chuck Schumer Calls On New York State To Distribute $2.1B To Tenants Hit Hard During Pandemic

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBSNewYork Team