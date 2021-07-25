CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was hospitalized with a broken nose and wrist from a brutal beating caught on camera in Brooklyn.

According to police, the 68-year-old was repeatedly punched and kicked by a man who was riding a Citi Bike.

It happened near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York just after 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the suspect left with the victim’s cellphone and jewelry.

The victim was in stable condition at the hospital where he was also treated for cuts throughout his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

