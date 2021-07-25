NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was hospitalized with a broken nose and wrist from a brutal beating caught on camera in Brooklyn.
According to police, the 68-year-old was repeatedly punched and kicked by a man who was riding a Citi Bike.READ MORE: Driver Charged With DWI, Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Mother, Daughter On Rockaway Boulevard In Queens
It happened near Pitkin Avenue and Barbey Street in East New York just after 9 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the suspect left with the victim’s cellphone and jewelry.
The victim was in stable condition at the hospital where he was also treated for cuts throughout his body.
🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 7/24/21 at approx 9:05 AM, in the vicinity of Pitkin Ave and Barbey St in Brooklyn, the suspect approached a 68-year-old male, assaulted him, causing a broken wrist & nose, then removed his property. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call them at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SLpC72eRhS
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 25, 2021
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.