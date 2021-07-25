NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Activists and local leaders came together in Brooklyn on Sunday to stand in solidarity with the people of Haiti in a time of turmoil.
The group held a prayer vigil in the Little Haiti neighborhood.
They’re offering messages of unity and support weeks after Haiti’s president was assassinated.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said the United States must provide Haiti with humanitarian relief and relieve them of debt.
“We’ve come together to extend healing hands to let Haiti know that we are here, and that we will urge our government and that we will come together and provide them assistance,” she said.
"I hope that this vigil gives us a sense of unity, a sense of healing," Rev. Al Sharpton said.
Activists also called on the Biden administration to stop deporting individuals to Haiti and to pass a comprehensive immigration bill.