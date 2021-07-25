By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
You'll notice the changes for the second half of the weekend… more clouds, more humidity and a storm chance.
After some morning showers, much of the midday period today is dry. Expect mostly cloudy skies, although some sunshine will break through into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s, feeling closer to 90.
As a front approaches, some scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop to the N&W by mid-afternoon, working across the region through the evening. Not everyone will see them, but where storms do move through could see brief, gusty winds and heavy rain.

Things quiet down by midnight, and much of the overnight period is quiet again. Temps will fall into the 60s for the suburbs and low 70s in the city.
Monday starts off with lots of clouds, but it turns much brighter and hotter. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. On the plus side, the humidity drops slightly tomorrow, so we’re not looking at harsh heat indices.
We're still around 90 for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine. A few showers or storms are possible by Tuesday night. Things then gradually cool back down to near normal for late week.
No washouts today… just watch out for brief interruptions. Enjoy the rest of your weekend!