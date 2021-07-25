By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
After a soaker for some early this morning, we got a bit of a break from the rain and clouds this afternoon… but not the humidity!
A sticky afternoon along with an approaching front set off some showers and strong storms, which will continue this evening.
Expect any showers and storms to taper off pretty quickly before midnight, but it’ll stay warm and muggy overnight with temps in the 60s & 70s.
Areas of fog are possible too, so be careful out on the roads.
Tomorrow will feature much more sun from start to finish along with even warmer temps… Highs are expected to reach 90 for many spots, but good news is the humidity will tumble throughout the day!

Tuesday will be another sunny and hot day with temps in the upper 80s and low 90s, and just a bit more humidity will lead to a few pop-ups late at night.